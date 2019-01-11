Library Show Features Dunning Art

A few days remain to see the gallery show featuring the work of local artist Jason Dunning at the Lexington Park Library. The show runs through Jan. 15 during regular library hours.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

“Stunning simply describes the work of local artist Jason Dunning! Jason specializes in charcoals, and has a unique style and keen eye,” the St. Mary’s County Arts Council wrote in its most recent calendar of events. The show is sponsored by the arts council and the library.

Mr. Dunning is a self-taught artist and Southern Maryland resident. Recognized by his unique charcoal drawings, he said his art is influenced by the imagination of Salvador Dali and the detail of M.C. Esher. Through his art he said he hopes to visually uplift and inspire the next generation of young artists.

Mr. Dunning is working with several schools volunteering his time and artwork through artist outreach programs and painting murals. He is currently volunteering with Chesapeake Public Charter School’s Artist In Residency Program.

Click here for details; all pieces are available for purchase.

About the Lexington Park Library Gallery

The art gallery is proof of the power of one woman’s hard work! Candy Cummings had a vision to create an exhibit space in the Lexington Park Library, which would display the artwork of local artists.

The library board agreed that this would enhance the library experience by exposing library customers to the beauty and power of original art.

In 2005, the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery was created and through Ms. Cummings’ hard work and dedication her vision became a reality.

In 2014, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council agreed to take over the coordination of the gallery and Ms. Cummings donated funds to create an Arts Council Library Gallery Fund which will provide for its ongoing support.

Those interested in displaying art in the library gallery should contact Nell Elder at info@smcart.org or 240-309-4061.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary's County Community Development Corporation's Leader member page.

