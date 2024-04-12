The Adventures of Robin Hood on Stage at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 12, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will present Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood April 12 – 28 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. Get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun.

Show times: Thursdays through Saturdays 8pm, Sundays 3pm.

Tickets: Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free. The play is not recommended for young children.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Cast

​

Robin Hood – Jacob LeJeune

Maid Marian – Drew Hughes

Friar Tuck – Aaron Meisinger

Deorwynn – Erin McNulty

Little John – Steve Pugh

Sir Guy of Gisbourne – James Haigler

The Sheriff of Nottingham – Will Frech

Prince John – Jeff Maher

Ensemble

Joseph Walker

Linda Hiortdahl

Kevin Bongiovanni

Emily Quade

Camilla Rodgers

Kate Larsson

Kendall Cross