The Adventures of Robin Hood on Stage at Three Notch
The Newtowne Players will present Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood April 12 – 28 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. Get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun.
Show times: Thursdays through Saturdays 8pm, Sundays 3pm.
Tickets: Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free. The play is not recommended for young children.
Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.
Cast
Robin Hood – Jacob LeJeune
Maid Marian – Drew Hughes
Friar Tuck – Aaron Meisinger
Deorwynn – Erin McNulty
Little John – Steve Pugh
Sir Guy of Gisbourne – James Haigler
The Sheriff of Nottingham – Will Frech
Prince John – Jeff Maher
Ensemble
Joseph Walker
Linda Hiortdahl
Kevin Bongiovanni
Emily Quade
Camilla Rodgers
Kate Larsson
Kendall Cross