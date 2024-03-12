Who’s Performing at Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival?

Local favorite Latrice Carr will open the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival’s July 13 show at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point.

The lineup of performers for the 2024 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival has been announced. Events will take place July 12 through 14 in St. Mary’s County.

Featuring music from nationally renowned jazz artists and local seafood, the three-day event includes a variety of activities for jazz enthusiasts along the Potomac River at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and in Leonardtown.

Now in its 24th year, the festival has become known for showcasing culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County and draws close to 1,000 jazz enthusiasts each year.

On July 12, 2024, festivities will kick-off with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown, with music and light fare at 2pm. There will be two-hour jazz cruise that day with live music from Marcus Mitchell. The highlight of the night will be a free concert at 5pm at the College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown featuring Casual Groove.

On July 13, the main event will be held at museum in Colton’s Point. Opening the day at 1pm will be local favorite Latrice Carr. Then, the music continues at 3:15pm with Marcus Mitchell and the famed Joi Carter. Finally, the day ends with nationally acclaimed jazz artist Julian Vaughan at 5:30pm. Food vendors, offering seafood and other Southern Maryland fare, will be available throughout the day, as well as other jazzy vendors. Free water taxi rides around St. Clement’s Island will be offered, as well as free museum admission.

The party continues back in Leonardtown with an after party at Brudergarten at 10pm.

On July 14, visitors are encouraged to have brunch, shop, and explore Leonardtown. Port of Leonardtown Winery will offer jazz music, food, and wine tastings. Exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay will also be available.

Special discount festival hotel packages, including hotel stays, festival tickets, and more are available to purchase. Tickets, VIP access, and hotel packages are available here.