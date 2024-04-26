Rotary’s Running of the Balls Fundraiser

The Running of the Balls returns to the Spring Fling Car Show on Sunday, April 28, in Leonardtown.

Sponsored by the Leonardtown Rotary Club, the 11th annual Running of the Balls will take place at 2pm.

“Each year, we release nearly 2,000 golf balls to bounce and race down the Fenwick Street hill. The first 20 balls through the chute win a prize with the first-place winner receiving $1,500. Proceeds from this fundraiser are used to fund student and teacher scholarships and community projects to benefit St. Mary’s County’s residents,” said Michael Blackwell, club president.

This year’s Running of the Balls sponsors include W.M. Davis Inc., Cathy and Bob Askey, Three Notch Dental, Little Silences Rest, and Cedar Point Federal Credit Union.

Ball sales are ongoing until nearly the start of the race and can be purchased on site or online here. Each racing golf ball costs $5 or you can purchase five balls for $20. Winners need not be present.