County TechBook Is Getting an Update

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 1, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership reminds all technology companies and support organizations to update listings for the next issue of the St. Mary’s County Technology Resource Book.

Visit the Digital Techbook Listing where you can find your current profile and provide updates, hit submit, and that’s it! If your company isn’t currently listed, there is also an option to add your company.

The deadline is April 30, 2024.

The Technology Resource Book for St. Mary’s County is primarily a directory of technology businesses residing in St. Mary’s. With more than 200 companies featured, the TechBook provides detailed profiles enabling businesses to locate and interact with key service firms to assist them in the future growth and success of their company.

The book also provides human resource contacts to assist job seekers as well as listings of local education and training institutes for local workforce development.

If your technology company has an office in St. Mary’s County and would like to be included in the book, click on the link above or contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development at 301-475-4200, ext. 1400.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.