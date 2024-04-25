Baby Shower to Celebrate Expecting Parents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 25, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department invites expecting and new parents who live in St. Mary’s County to a community baby shower.

The event will be held from 9am to noon Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center at 29675 Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville.

The free event will offer giveaway items to attendees, including diaper bags, diapers, baby wipes, and essential baby items while supplies last. Special raffle items include car seats, pack ‘n-plays, and more. Additionally, families will be connected to community resources.

“Our team at the health department is proud to continue providing this wonderful event for our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We’re excited to celebrate our growing St. Mary’s families by offering support, free resources, and valuable education.”

Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited to 300 participants. Click here to register.

If you have any difficulty registering, call 301-475-4330 or email [email protected] for assistance.

Individuals must live in St. Mary’s County and be either pregnant/expecting or raising a new baby (less than 1-year-old).

To learn more about SMCHD’s programs and services for infants, children, and families, visit the health department’s website. smchd.org/infants-and-children