Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Do you have an advance health care directive? Is it up to date? If you answered no, sign up for Law Day to meet with an attorney and fill one out, free of charge. Law Day will be held from 9am to 4pm Friday, May 3, 2024, at four locations:

Department of Aging & Human Services Office (41780 Baldridge St., Leonardtown)

Garvey Senior Activity Center (23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown)

Loffler Senior Activity Center (21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills)

Northern Senior Activity Center (29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall)

Registration is required for this event. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

All participating attorneys are members of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and are donating their time for Law Day.

Please note the legal support provided at this event is limited to advance care directives only.

An advance health care directive:

Names your Health Care Agent, the person(s) who will make your health care decisions.

Decides when your Agent’s power becomes effective.

States your decisions relating to life sustaining procedures if you are unable to give instructions regarding your care due to an end-of-life condition.

Can be customized with your personal instructions and statements.

Determines pain relief measures to relieve pain and suffering.

States your wishes concerning organ donation or the donation of your body.

States your desires and preferences regarding funeral and burial, cremation, memorial service, or other final instructions.