YMCA Youth Interest Survey

The St. Mary’s County commissioners recently created the YMCA Exploratory Committee to study the practicality of a YMCA in the county within the coming years.

Two large portions of this process are (1) recommending three prospective locations for a YMCA in St. Mary’s County and (2) identifying the gaps in resources, services, and/or activities that could be filled by the construction and maintenance of such a facility.

The YMCA Exploratory Committee unanimously agreed to locate a YMCA in Lexington Park. It will still serve all residents of St. Mary’s County.

The survey here seeks the opinions of people younger than 20. The data collected through this survey will be used to explore possible avenues by which the greatest positive impact can be made on the community by first identifying resources that the youth population demands.

