RSVP for Hoyer Service Academy Showcase

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, April 19, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer will host the annual Service Academies and College ROTC Showcase from 5:30 to 7:30pm April 23 at St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

“I am proud to host the 43rd annual Service Academies and College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Showcase to provide students from the Fifth District who are interested in pursuing a career in the armed services the opportunity to learn more about the nomination process,” the congressman said. “Each year, I am amazed by the young people in our community and their interest in serving our great nation. Indeed, there is no greater sacrifice than serving in our armed forces – a critical part of defending our nation.”

If you or someone you know is interested in pursuing a career in the armed services, RSVP here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.

St. Charles High School is at 5305 Piney Church Road.