St. Mary’s Budget Hearing April 23

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 21, 2024

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Great Mills High School to consider adoption of:

Local Income Tax Increase

St. Mary’s County Government fees & charges for the following departments:

Aging & Human Services – Senior Center On-site Building Attendant

Dept of Public Works – Solid Waste Service Fees

Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Fire Tax Rate Increase to .056

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Tax Rate Increase to .056

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Fire Tax Rate Increase to .056

FY2025 Recommended Budget

Residents are encouraged to visit the county’s Budget Engage Page. From there, watch videos of budget work sessions, access budget documents, and leave feedback on local priorities.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, April 30.

Great Mills High School is at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.