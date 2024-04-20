C-SMMPO Council to Meet April 22

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a council meeting from 11am to 12:30pm Monday, April 22, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation office in California.

C-SMMPO is the board that administers the transportation planning process in designated areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

The meeting is open to the public. Residents may also participate virtually on Zoom or phone at 301-715-8592 (meeting ID: 87834072724).

The C-SMMPO Council meeting will include discussion and action on the Moving Forward 2050, Long-Range Transportation Plan & Transportation Improvement Program drafts. Residents may view these documents on the C-SMMPO website.

Comments on the transportation plan and Transportation Improvement Program should be sent via email to [email protected]. Questions may be directed to Karly Maltby at 301-475-4200, ext. 1507 or by email.

The public works office is at 44829 St. Andrew’s Church Road.