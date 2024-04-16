Help Shape Southern Maryland’s Future

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area will hold Exchange, A Regional Planning Forum, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, and The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event. The success of the National Heritage Area depends on the engagement of many people who will help shape and implement plans to honor, preserve, commemorate, and celebrate the important stories and places of Southern Maryland.

The forum will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in the SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California from 8am to 3pm. Those interested need to RSVP by April 18. Admission is free.

Group discussions will focus on seven topics – youth engagement, Piscataway places and stories, planning for Maryland’s 400th anniversary, historic preservation, the visitor experience, stewardship of the landscape, and preserving and sharing cultural living traditions. Each session includes brainstorming ideas, discussing opportunities, and considering the role of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. Congressman Steny Hoyer will give remarks during the event.

Each of the seven session topics will be repeated two to four times during the day. Participants can review the list of topics and select up to four group discussions to join.

Information and ideas gathered at the forum will be presented to the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Steering Committee. These ideas will contribute to the development of strategies to include in the management plan, which will guide the NHA’s work for the next decade.

Contact Brandon Rosario, SMNHA program specialist, at 443-684-8865 or Carolyn Brackett, SMNHA management plan consultant, at 615-712-8029. For more information, visit www.destinationsouthernmaryland.com.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.