YMCA Exploratory Committee to Meet June 3

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County YMCA Exploratory Committee will hold a rescheduled meeting via teleconference at 6 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Due to social distancing guidelines at this time, the meeting will not be open to the public.

While the public is not allowed to be physically present, the public may listen to the meeting by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443. While citizens may listen only, they are encouraged to submit comments via video clip (under 3 minutes please) and email them by June 1, 2020, to PublicMtgs@stmarysmd.com.

For more information, contact diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.

According to minutes from previous committee meetings, possible YMCA sites being discussed include Nicolet Park, the Great Mills Pool area, and a lot on Shangri-La Drive next to the Lexington Park Library.

“When analyzing the potential sites, questions to be answered include: Does the site have sufficient building space for the present as well as the future? Is there adequate road access to the site? Parking? What is the potential for walking and biking? STS bus routes? What are near-by facilities?” according to the minutes from the January 24, 2020, YMCA subcommitte meeting.

