Take the Library Card Challenge

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 18, 2016 · 1 Comment

Part of the ConnectED Library initiative, the goal of the challenge is to ensure every kindergarten through Grade 12 student across St. Mary’s County has a library card and knows how to use it to access learning resources available at the public libraries.

The St. Mary’s County Library will introduce Kids Cards. Available to young people up to the age of 18, the cards allow up to five books to be checked out. Audio-visual materials, such as DVDs, audiobooks, and music discs are not included. The cards allow access to all of the library’s online resources, including eBooks, music, movies, and digital audiobooks and magazines.

The Lexington Park Library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, Maryland. Call 301-863-8188.

Items which are overdue will not incur fines. Card holders who lose an item will not be charged for the item, however the number of items available to check out will be reduced.

Children may have this new type of card plus a regular library card. Because the Kids Cards are fine free and involve no cost, children may sign up for them without parental consent.

The initiative calls upon library directors to work with their elected officials, school leaders, and school librarians.

Karin Bailey, St. Mary’s County Board of Education chairwoman; J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools superintendent; and Michael Blackwell, St. Mary’s County Public Library director joined St. Mary’s County Commissioners’ President Randy Guy in formally signing on to the challenge statement.

“We’re hopeful all students in the county take advantage and obtain a Kids Card and explore everything our wonderful libraries have to offer,” Mr. Guy said.

In signing the challenge, all parties pledge to strengthen partnerships to wider access of learning resources, begin to close the achievement gaps and build a foundation for sustained collaboration to improve educational outcomes for all students in the community.

