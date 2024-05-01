Lex Park Library Open for Limited Use May 6-12

Library Meeting Room Use, Lobby, and Holds Checkout Available

The Lexington Park Library will be installing new shelving to enhance the browsing experience for its customers. The new shelves will be installed starting May 6 and should be complete by May 13.

During the installation, the meeting rooms will be open for use (by reservation), the lobby will be open, and customers can pick up their holds to checkout. The main part of the library will be closed to the public. The closed area includes the computer lab and public computers, children’s area, art gallery, teen area, and the adult area.

To place a hold for an item to pick up at Lexington Park Library, browse the catalog on www.stmalib.org and simply “Place Hold Request.” You will get a notification by email or phone call that your hold is ready.

The Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall libraries will be fully open for regular business hours. The mobile library will be at the regularly scheduled stops, find more information here.

The shelving project is possible through a donation from the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library.

Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library is an organization of people interested in libraries who advocate for and support the library as a group and individually. The group has raised more than $824,000 and counting for St. Mary’s County Library. They will hold an annual book sale May 17-19 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.