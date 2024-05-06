STEM Essay Contest Accepting Entries

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, May 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership reminds students the 2024 Naval Horizons essay contest is now accepting entries.

Naval Horizons is a student essay contest introducing students to cutting-edge STEM topics impacting the US Navy and Marine Corps through a video series.

The STEM topics in the videos include space weather, aerospace optometry, epidemiology, machine learning, and more.

The submission period for the contest is officially open to college and high school students who are US citizens, and essays will be accepted until June 10, 2024, at 11:59pm ET. Judges will select up to 5,000 winners, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $200 cash prize. Exceptional essays will be designated Naval Horizons Highest Honors and highlighted on the Naval Horizons website.

Learn more here.

Naval Horizons is sponsored by Naval STEM for the Department of the Navy.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.