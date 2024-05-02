Early Voting in Maryland Until May 9

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Early voting in Maryland for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election begins today, Thursday, May 2, and continues through Thursday, May 9. Early voting centers will be open from 7am to 8pm.

In St. Mary’s County, there are three early voting centers:

Bay District Firehouse, 46900 South Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

Hollywood Firehouse Main Building, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood

Mechanicsville Firehouse, 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville

Primary Election Day is May 14.

Who can vote early?

Any person who is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person who is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and vote.

What is a party primary election?

The Democratic and Republican parties are required to use primary elections to choose their candidates for the General Election. Although it is up to the parties to decide who may vote in their primaries, generally only registered voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties may vote in that party’s primary election.

Can I vote in a party primary election?

Generally, you must be registered with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary election. If there are nonpartisan offices that are elected in a primary election (i.e., school board), any voter can vote for these offices.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625 or go to the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections website.