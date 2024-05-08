Volunteers Sought for STEM-ING in May

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

For more than a decade, NAWCAD and The Patuxent Partnership have collaborated to host the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics- Inspiring the Next Generation (STEM-ING) event. The one-day event, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, is designed for middle school girls in the local tri-county region to gain more confidence in STEM activities and learn about STEM fields and associated careers.

STEM-ING 2024 will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

During the event, the students will attend three STEM-related workshops. Every year, STEM-ING hosts new workshops so that returning students can participate in new and different workshops from the previous year.

The young women attending will hear from Wonder Women, positive role models in the STEM industry and academia, and will have an opportunity to select from up to 10 fun, interactive, and challenging STEM-related workshops.

The Nutrition and Enrichment Committee is looking for volunteers interested in working directly with STEM-ING participants at enrichment booths. Also, Logistics, Support and Solutions, if you’d prefer to work behind the scenes to help ensure the day runs smoothly.

Those interested in volunteering, should register via Eventbrite. High school volunteers must register with facilities, events, or as a workshop assistant. Volunteer training night will be Thursday, May 16.

If you have any additional questions on the STEM-ING event, email [email protected].

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.