Auction Set May 10 at Flat Iron Farm

Looking to add another truck to your fleet? The next auction at Flat Iron Farm has got you covered. From day cabs to sleepers. Come check out this truck that will be in the May 10 auction. (Facebook photo courtesy of Flat Iron Farm)

Southern Maryland Auction Company at Flat Iron Farm is now accepting consignments for the upcoming May 10 auction featuring heavy equipment, agriculture machinery, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and more. Consignments accepted until May 7.

Auction starts at 8:30am May 10.

Click here for more information.

Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane off Flat Iron Road in Great Mills.

