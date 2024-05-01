May 1, 2024

Save the Date: Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit

Posted by on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 · Leave a Comment 

Naval Aviation

Save the date — Wednesday, May 29, 2024 — for The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation, Marine Corps Aviation Association panel Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30pm at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Braddock Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Registration will open May 1.

Thank you to sponsor Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Learn more about sponsorships here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Exclusives, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment