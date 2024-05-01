Save the Date: Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Save the date — Wednesday, May 29, 2024 — for The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation, Marine Corps Aviation Association panel Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30pm at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Braddock Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Registration will open May 1.

Thank you to sponsor Northrop Grumman Corporation.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

