Pax River Air Expo 2018 Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

NAS Patuxent River announces the Pax River Air Expo 2018 is scheduled for June 2-3, 2018, and will be free and open to the public. Gates open at 8 am and performances begin at 11 am.

Leading the pack of first-class performers at this year’s Pax River Air Expo are the world-famous Blue Angels, the US Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. The mission of the Blue Angels is

to showcase the pride and professionalism of the US Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Many other exciting, high-caliber performers also will entertain at the Pax River Air Expo 2018.

Scheduled to perform at Air Expo 2018 are National Aviation Hall of Famer Patty Wagstaff; Neal Darnell’s “Shockwave” Jet Truck; The World Famous Geico Skytypers; “Class of ‘45” P-51 Mustang pilot Scott “Scooter” Yoak and F-4U Corsair pilot Jim “Torc” Tobul; L-39 pilots Mark “Crunchy” Burgess and Bill “Pirate” Mills of the Warrior Flight Team; Eric Nelson of the Precision Exotics Ferrari and Lamborghini racing team, Carol Pilon of Third Strike Wingwalking; Tora! Tora! Tora! Bomb Squad pyrotechnics; Art Nalls and the world’s only civilian-owned Harrier; and aerobatic pilot and motorcycle racer Elias Corey of Suzuki Competition Flight.

Other attractions include the MWR Kids Zone, static displays, and more.

More detailed information on the acts and how to purchase tickets for covered and uncovered seating is available here.

Military Aircraft Performers

Civilian Aircraft/Vehicle Performers

Patty Wagstaff

Third Strike Wingwalking

Elias Corey

Shockwave Jet Truck

Precision Exotics

Tora! Tora! Tora! Pyrotechnics

Static Aircraft

MH-60R Seahawk

MH-60S Knighthawk

TH-57C Ranger

AH-1Z Cobra

UH-1Y Huey

MV-22B Osprey

CH-53K King Stallion

P-3 Orion

F-35C Lightning II

E-2C Hawkeye

F/A-18C Hornet

F/A-18E Super Hornet

P-8 Poseidon

T-38C Talon

PA28-160

RV-8

RV-6A

Glastar

Baker Super Cat

Beech Bonanza

Citabri

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700