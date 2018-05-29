Pax River Air Expo 2018 Schedule
NAS Patuxent River announces the Pax River Air Expo 2018 is scheduled for June 2-3, 2018, and will be free and open to the public. Gates open at 8 am and performances begin at 11 am.
Leading the pack of first-class performers at this year’s Pax River Air Expo are the world-famous Blue Angels, the US Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. The mission of the Blue Angels is
to showcase the pride and professionalism of the US Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
Many other exciting, high-caliber performers also will entertain at the Pax River Air Expo 2018.
Scheduled to perform at Air Expo 2018 are National Aviation Hall of Famer Patty Wagstaff; Neal Darnell’s “Shockwave” Jet Truck; The World Famous Geico Skytypers; “Class of ‘45” P-51 Mustang pilot Scott “Scooter” Yoak and F-4U Corsair pilot Jim “Torc” Tobul; L-39 pilots Mark “Crunchy” Burgess and Bill “Pirate” Mills of the Warrior Flight Team; Eric Nelson of the Precision Exotics Ferrari and Lamborghini racing team, Carol Pilon of Third Strike Wingwalking; Tora! Tora! Tora! Bomb Squad pyrotechnics; Art Nalls and the world’s only civilian-owned Harrier; and aerobatic pilot and motorcycle racer Elias Corey of Suzuki Competition Flight.
Other attractions include the MWR Kids Zone, static displays, and more.
More detailed information on the acts and how to purchase tickets for covered and uncovered seating is available here.
Military Aircraft Performers
- US Navy Flight Demonstration Team the Blue Angels
- Geico Skytypers SNJ-2
- Warrior Flight Team L39
- Class of ’45 P-51D Mustang and F4U-4 Corsair
- Nalls Aviation Sea Harrier Model FA.2
Civilian Aircraft/Vehicle Performers
- Patty Wagstaff
- Third Strike Wingwalking
- Elias Corey
- Shockwave Jet Truck
- Precision Exotics
- Tora! Tora! Tora! Pyrotechnics
Static Aircraft
- MH-60R Seahawk
- MH-60S Knighthawk
- TH-57C Ranger
- AH-1Z Cobra
- UH-1Y Huey
- MV-22B Osprey
- CH-53K King Stallion
- P-3 Orion
- F-35C Lightning II
- E-2C Hawkeye
- F/A-18C Hornet
- F/A-18E Super Hornet
- P-8 Poseidon
- T-38C Talon
- PA28-160
- RV-8
- RV-6A
- Glastar
- Baker Super Cat
- Beech Bonanza
- Citabri
To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700