Great Mills Pool Seeks Lifeguards, Instructors
St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks is seeking lifeguards and WSI instructors for swim lessons at the Great Mills pool. The positions at the year-round public swimming pool are part time and applicants must be Red Cross certified. Hours are available morning to evening seven days a week.
Applications are available at the Recreation and Parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown; at the Great Mills Pool located next to Great Mills High School; or online on the Recreation and Parks website. Click on the application for employment.
For more information, call the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560.
