Great Mills Pool Seeks Lifeguards, Instructors

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks is seeking lifeguards and WSI instructors for swim lessons at the Great Mills pool. The positions at the year-round public swimming pool are part time and applicants must be Red Cross certified. Hours are available morning to evening seven days a week.

Applications are available at the Recreation and Parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown; at the Great Mills Pool located next to Great Mills High School; or online on the Recreation and Parks website. Click on the application for employment.

For more information, call the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560.

