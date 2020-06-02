Gallery-V Seeks ‘Quarantine’ Submissions

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Gallery-V, an emerging online exhibit space, is accepting submissions for its first show, “Quarantine Dreams.” Anyone with art created during the COVID quarantine may submit now through June 26, 2020.

Submissions to “Quarantine Dreams” may be uploaded here through June 26, 2020.

Selected works will appear in the exhibit, and the juror will make cash awards. There will be $400 in prize money to be awarded to artists in the exhibit.

The juried show will open for viewing August 1, 2020, via the St. Mary’s County Community Development’s website and the Lex Park ArtsPark Facebook Page.

Juror John Paradiso is currently the resident artist-curator at Portico Gallery and Studios in Brentwood, MD, part of the Gateway Arts District in Prince George’s County.

“St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation is developing the virtual art gallery, Gallery-V, as part of its ongoing efforts to open opportunities to create public art and to bring art into our communities,” said Viki Volk, president of St. Mary’s CDC. “We see it as adding an art gallery to our already online Lex Park ArtsPark space.”

Gallery-V’s inaugural exhibit, “Quarantine Dreams,” is sponsored by St. Mary’s County Arts Council, a partner with St. Mary’s CDC on other Lex Park ArtsPark events and numerous Lexington Park public art installations including two murals — Lexington Park, Live! and Artist Rainbow — and an Art Alley of Wings Across Lexington Park.

“During the current pandemic artists have been left without galleries, without our working artist community, and often without inspiration,” the CDC Arts Director Roz Racanello explained. “I was prompted to put a virtual show together because so many of us, trying to shelter in place and take care of ourselves and our families, are also using this time to create new work. This new online opportunity invites all who have been creating work to show it off. Or maybe we’re not creating work and this could be an inspiration.”

ArtsPark Gallery-V “Quarantine Dreams”: Terms of Entry

Anyone with art created during the COVID quarantine may upload up to two pieces per submission.

Submitting work does not guarantee acceptance.

Submission is open June 1, 2020 through midnight June 26, 2020. The exhibit will be online for viewing by August 1, 2020. Awards will be announced at that time.

Rules and Submission Guidelines

Entry fee of $10 (flat fee paid via PayPal for 1 or 2 pieces submitted together). Via the submission form in the “may be uploaded here” link above, you will be redirected to PayPal after clicking submit.

Submissions will be reviewed by the juror.

Submissions are limited to two per person.

Anyone with art that has been created during the COVID quarantine may submit those pieces.

You do not need to be a Maryland resident to participate.

By submitting work you grant us the right to reproduce your work to promote this, or future exhibits, ownership rights of original work remain with the creator.

Submitting work does not guarantee acceptance.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corp., 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7; Lexington Park, MD 20653; 301-863-7700; execdirector@stmaryscdc.org