Carney Works Showing at Library Gallery

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 28, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Courtesy of St. Mary’s County Arts Council

Works by artist Susan Liselle Carney are part of an exhibit at the Lexington Park Library that will run until Sept. 1.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. The art can be viewed during regular library hours.

According to the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Ms. Carney of Leonardtown is a graduate of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, with a BFA in painting and printmaking. She completed an MFA at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia and has received an individual artist fellowship from West Virginia Commission on the Arts as well as purchase award which is in the West Virginia State Museum Collection.

At Maryland Federation of Art in Annapolis, Ms. Carney has received two Juror’s awards. A recent documentary film on her unique printmaking process won two awards for the filmmaker Jack Kelly. In July 2018, Ms. Carney’s work was chosen for the annual Western Maryland Bluesfest poster and promotional materials.

A statement from the artist:

“Environmental sustainability as well as race relations have arguably become among the most important issues that we face today as a nation. In examining these topics, I have felt compelled to research the Southern Maryland indigenous people’s historical practice, particularly in the area where I live, in St Mary’s County. As an artist these issues have infiltrated my work, culminating in a vision to create a monument to both educate about and honor our shared heritage from an artistic perspective. I intend to create a series of paintings centered around these themes, all the proceeds of which will go towards funding an art installation in the form of a metal sculpture inspired by the inner structure of the architecture of Algonquian longhouse. To me, the internal framework, created for strength and stability, is a work of art in its stunning geometric elegance. The arc and repetition of the overlapping saplings is simply majestic. This sculpture is also, for me , a metaphor for the strength and beauty of the Piscataway people. Included in this exhibit are several paintings inspired by these themes , as well as a mock up of the sculpture which will be 60 ft X 30 ft and 15 ft tall.”

Those interested in displaying art in the library art gallery should contact Nell Elder at info@smcart.org or 240-309-4061.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700