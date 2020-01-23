Patuxent Cove Taking Apps for First Tenants

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 23, 2020

Be the very first tenant in Patuxent Cove, a brand new apartment complex on Pegg Road, with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units a mile and a half from Gate 1 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD.

Applications are being taken now for the first completed apartments in the 60-unit complex. A temporary leasing office is set up now at 220099 Three Notch Road, Suite 105, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Do not go to the construction site to get an application!! Applications can be picked up in person or by US mail at the office address above, or complete the application via email at patuxentcove@coniferllc.com.

This interim leasing office hours are 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Once construction is complete the leasing office will move to the management office at Patuxent Cove. The construction site is not accessible yet.

The Patuxent Cove community won Maryland tax credits to draw private investment into Lexington Park to address a shortage of affordable housing in St. Mary’s County. The award, based on the demand for more affordable and workforce housing in the region, also indicated a specific need to address veteran homelessness. And also accessibility. Patuxent Cove is handicap accessible.

The mixed-income community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom, fully accessible apartments. There is a veterans preference for the complex. In conjunction with resident services provided by St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation, Three Oaks Center also will work with Patuxent Cove residents regarding specialized benefits related to the Veterans Administration.

All of these apartments are brand new. They have fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star-rated appliances and fixtures, a dishwasher, a washer and dryer hookup, central air conditioning, and 24-hour maintenance. This is a smoke-free community with beautifully landscaped grounds, and a porch or balcony with each apartment. Handicap accessible. Small pets are welcome.

Persons interested in this housing opportunity are encouraged to go to the Patuxent Cove website to learn more.

Along with the state of Maryland’s tax credit program, the St. Mary’s County commissioners helped leverage private investment for the $22 million apartment complex. The county delayed collection of the increase of the property’s value during its early years. The tax adjustments save sufficient costs to make the developments more attractive to private investors. The ultimate increase in the value of the property both rewards the investor and an increasing property tax return for the governments as well.

St. Mary’s County Development Corporation is a nonprofit agency promoting public and private investment in St. Mary’s County communities. The corporation was created in 1985, and seeks to develop community infrastructure projects designed to revitalize and boost investment in commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Conifer Realty is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing nearly 15,000 multifamily units representing 223 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. In addition, the company consistently maintains a pipeline of over 30 unique projects in various stages of the development process. For more information, please visit its webpage.