The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums plan a fun new event: Retro Fest on the Potomac will be held from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park.

Retro Fest on the Potomac represents all things vintage. Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures, and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “Rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse and Historic Park.

The new event will feature lots of fun, including live Rockabilly music performed by Country Memories; vintage vendors selling nostalgic items from the ’40s to the ’70s; a special travel exhibit from the National Capital Radio and Television Museum in Bowie, MD; live demonstration by the 301 Derby Dames flat-track roller derby league from La Plata; hot rod and classic cars on display from the St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club with a People’s Choice Award; food trucks and beer wagon (no outside food or drink will be allowed into the event); and much more.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Tickets cost $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.

Sponsors of the event include the Sterling Insurance Agency. Special thanks to the following partners for their assistance with the event: St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club, Country Memories, the National Capital Radio and Television Museum, and the 301 Derby Dames.

The fundraiser is hosted by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums.

The Friends is a 501 3(c) charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County. For more information, click here.

