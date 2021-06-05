Fabric Artist’s Work Featured at Lex Park Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment

A new exhibit is set to open Monday, June 7, at the Lexington Park Library art gallery. Fabric artist Andi Cullins will be the featured artist.

The show will close June 29 at the library’s Candy Cummings’ Community Art Gallery at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.

“Quilting has long been on Andi’s list of skills to learn and over the past few years she has done just that – in a big sort of way! Our featured artist considers herself to be the ‘Grandma Moses’ of fiber art, specializing in larger scale pieces with intricate themes and meticulously detailed craftsmanship,” reads the St. Mary’s County Arts Council website.

Ms. Cullins uses commercial fabrics, globally sourced ethnic prints, her own hand-dyed materials as well as reclaimed and recycled western materials.

Methods used by Ms. Cullins to transform her concepts into reality include traditional quilting, raw-edge appliqué, fabric mosaics, and collage. Fabrications consist of an array of carefully selected items such as various materials, strings, ribbons, buttons, cheesecloth, beads, tulle, lace, suede, and leather in conjunction with other recycled products.

Admission to the gallery, located near the main desk of the Lexington Park Library, is free. Visit the library’s website for current hours of operation and COVID-19 guidelines.

More information can be found on the St. Mary’s County Arts Council’s website.

For more information about the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, visit its Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700