Entries Sought for Vets Day Parade

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 21, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 43rd annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries which will be allowed to take part.

The parade steps off at 10 am on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march then proceeds along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Square. The event provides an opportunity to honor veterans, take part in a proud tradition, and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2018 entry form, visit the town of Leonardtown’s website. Information regarding event guidelines are included with the form.

Entries should be returned to Connie Pennington, parade organizer, by Friday, Oct. 19. Entries received after Oct. 19 will not be accepted.

The Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the commissioners of Leonardtown.

