Amateur Boxing Nov. 16 @ SMCM

Knowledge Boxing Center in Lexington Park will host its very first live amateur boxing show Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the O’Brien Athletic Center on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, MD.

While this might not be the first time live boxing has been on display in St. Mary’s County, it is the first USA Boxing-sanctioned event. USA Boxing is the governing body for all Olympic-style boxing in the country. The organization will provide the judges, referees, and other officials for the match, and the Knowledge Boxing Team will provide the action.

“We have tons of talent right here at home. We used to get overlooked when going uptown to fight. You could almost feel our competition saying ‘where are these guys from?’ By the time the fights were over, the majority of them knew a little bit more about St. Mary’s than when it started,” said Daryl Hinmon, head coach of Knowledge Boxing.

Knowledge Boxing Center, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, has been in operation since 2013. For the last six years, its boxers have proudly represented St. Mary’s County in hundreds of boxing matches in Washington, DC, Baltimore, Waldorf, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Norfolk, and Atlanta. But now, instead of having to travel, the team will have their opponents come to them.

Hinmon says, “It feels great to be able to offer our boxers the opportunity to perform at home, in front of their family and friends, after fighting out on the road so many years. Our team has worked extremely hard over the last few years to build their physical skill and mental strength. Now we aim to put on a great show for the community of St. Mary’s County.”

Doors open at 2 pm, and the first bout begins at 3 pm. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and younger. At the door, tickets will be $25 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and younger.

Order tickets online from KnowledgeBoxingCenter.com. In person, get ticket at 21310 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20674. Call 301-481-2978 for more information or email knowledgeboxing@hotmail.com.

“We really hope the community comes out to support our athletes,” Coach Hinmon says. “They put in tons of work in the boxing gym and out there on the road running all those miles. Quite a few of them were born and raised right here, and every time they enter that ring, they represent St. Mary’s County.”

