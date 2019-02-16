Volunteers Are Needed to Deliver Meals

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 16, 2019

St. Mary’s County’s Home-Delivered Meals Program is currently seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Helping this program is a great way to get more involved in the community.

Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills and pack them into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature. Volunteers are assigned to an established route and then deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

To volunteer, persons must be 21 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and reliable access to a vehicle. Driver training will be provided by the Home-Delivered Meals Program coordinator and experienced home-delivered meals volunteers.

Meals are delivered 11:15 am to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday. No meals are delivered on days the senior activity centers are closed. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.

Interested volunteers should contact Home-Delivered Meals Program Coordinator Monika Williams at 301-457-4200, ext. 71060, or via email at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.

About the Meals Program

St. Mary’s County is fortunate to have a diversified Home-Delivered Meals Program that helps seniors who are in need, age in place. It is funded with federal monies through the Older Americans Act, as well as through state funds, county funds, and donations.

Home-Delivered Meals delivers well-balanced meals and a friendly visit to seniors who are homebound and cannot shop or cook for themselves.

To qualify to receive meals a senior must be age 60 or older and homebound. The program brings meals to those who are unable to leave their homes without assistance.

There are two types of meals offered through the St. Mary’s County Home-Delivered Meals Program. Fresh meals are delivered by dedicated volunteers around the noon hour, Monday through Friday. Frozen meals are delivered once a week and contain five meals.

