Voices of Maryland Women Heard at Forum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Two women’s groups are working together to make sure the issues faced by Maryland women are given their due consideration. The Maryland Commission for Women and the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women are working together to create the Voices of Maryland Women Forum from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Leonardtown.

The event will be held in the commissioners meeting room in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldrige St. in Leonardtown. Seating at the event is limited, so registration is encouraged.

Women from across Southern Maryland are invited to speak at the event, where they will be heard by the Maryland Commission for Women as well as the local branch of the organization. Women are asked to talk about the unique challenges they face and what would make their lives better. Sharing their needs and concerns in their own words can help improve the circumstances for women across Maryland.

After hearing the speakers, the commission will gather their information and a report will be written, including recommendations for improvements in local and state programs, legislation and policies that affect the lives of Maryland women from across the state: from the Western Panhandle to the Eastern Shore. Forums like the one in Leonardtown are being held in many jurisdictions, and they are free and open to the public.

To register for the event, visit the Voices of Maryland Women event site. For more information, call 301-610-4523.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women was established to address issues that are unique to women in the areas of employment, education, health, family and legal rights, and public office. Meetings of the local commission are held the second Monday of each month at 5:30 pm in the Potomac Building Room 14 at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700