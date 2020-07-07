Students Can Access Online Resources With SMART Card

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools and St. Mary’s County Library are launching new student library cards called St. Mary’s Access to Research & Technology, or SMART cards.

SMART cards will be issued to all students currently enrolled in St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

SMART cards are digital St. Mary’s County Library cards that give access to all of the St. Mary’s County Library’s online resources, digital materials (including ebooks, digital audio books, emagazines, research databases, and online homework help), in addition to working as a regular library card at any St. Mary’s County Library location. SMART cards have a checkout limit of five physical items and there are no fees or fines.

“The public library and the school library serve the same purpose: to create opportunities for patrons to access information and to promote reading. A public library partnership with our public schools strengthens our community relationships. The public library’s online digital resources are relevant to the current needs of our students. The SMART card will expand literacy and learning opportunities,” said Heather Wysokinski, supervisor of library media for SMCPS.

St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell said that in surveys about public library services, one of the most frequently mentioned requests is for libraries and schools to work together more closely for the good of the students.

“We are delighted to partner with SMCPS to expand reading and research opportunities. This partnership also represents good stewardship of public funds: without spending any additional money, we are expanding the reach of our many excellent digital resources, providing high-quality and trustworthy information and carefully selected reading and study materials. Our county’s commitment to its young minds is already outstanding, and this partnership deepens that commitment,” he said.

Those with questions about the new SMART card initiative can visit the link provided above and click on “Students,” then select “S.M.A.R.T Card” under General Resources.

