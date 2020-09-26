Sierra Club Planting Trees at 3 County Parks

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Volunteers from the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks, are planting native trees at three of the county parks, including John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

A selection of 10 native deciduous trees is planned for Dorsey, 5th District, and Lancaster parks, focusing on areas that will improve these parks both aesthetically and functionally, according to a news release from St. Mary’s County government.

In addition to beautifying the area, trees provide a habitat for local mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. They also can improve the park going experience by sheltering playgrounds, benches, tables, and pathways from the summer heat and winter winds.

The trees have been obtained through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Tree-Mendous Program, and the project is funded through grants from the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Council.

The Southern Maryland Sierra Club is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization focusing on promoting policies and actions that help create a healthier, more equitable, and more environmentally sustainable community for all Southern Maryland residents.

