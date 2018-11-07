Sheriff’s District Office Coming to Lexington Park

A construction contract has been awarded to build a new Sheriff’s Office District Office in Lexington Park. The contract was awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

The $3 million contract has been awarded to Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf, the lowest of six bidders on the project.

Construction should start in December and is expected to take about 11 months, so it should be finished in November 2019.

The former Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad building at 21633 Great Mills Road will be converted into the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Office. The 6,060-square-foot building is meant to hold processing, meeting and conference room space, two interview rooms, three holding cells, a roll call and training room, evidence bay, break room for employees, and storage.

The Lexington Park Community Policing Unit and Patrol Division plans to use the facility as its permanent base of operations to serve the Lexington Park community. The Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice and Parole and Probation and the State’s Attorney’s Office will also be able to use the facility for meetings with Lexington Park-based clients.

“I am very pleased that the St. Mary’s County commissioners have awarded the construction contract for a new Sheriff’s Office District Office for Lexington Park,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said in a news release from the sheriff’s office. “And like members of the Lexington Park community, the staff of the Sheriff’s Office are eagerly awaiting its construction and completion to better serve the area in a permanent facility.”

The Lexington Park District Office is “one part of the puzzle coming together for public safety,” Maj. Michael Merican told the commissioners at the meeting. “This is a huge deal. It puts us right in the middle of Lexington Park. It’s good for the community. It’s good for the Sheriff’s Office. It’s a big step forward, and we thank you.”

“This has been a long time coming,” Commissioner Todd Morgan said. “It has been moving forward. It’s awarded. It’s done.”

