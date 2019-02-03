Rotary Club Accepting Grant Applications

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 3, 2019

The Leonardtown Rotary Club has announced that it has opened its call for grant applications for 2019 from St. Mary’s County non-profit organizations and public services agencies. The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, April 5, 2019, and after decisions are made, the awards will be announced in May.

A key element of “service above self” motto that is practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is to provide providing grant money to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a main focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. The Leonardtown Rotary Club’s competitive grant process and awards usually range between $250 and $500 per organization, depending on the need expressed in the application and availability of funding.

The application for grant funding is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website, by contacting Gordon Smith, Leonardtown Rotary’s community service director, via email at gsmith@green-finn.com. Every organization should include a copy of their IRS nonprofit designation form with the submitted application.

Leonardtown Rotary Club is a participating club in Rotary International. As defined on the main organization’s website, “Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.” The local club was chartered July 1, 1986, with 25 members. Since then, the club has responded to community needs by giving more than $598,000 to programs in Southern Maryland, along with communities in other countries.

Signature Rotary projects include scholarships for underprivileged high school students in New Delhi, India; refurbishing computers plus a digital library in India; a safe water project in Honduras; helping to build wells for fresh water in Africa; scholarships for local high school graduates while they attend college; and grant funding for continuing education for two local school teachers.

