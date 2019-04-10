Rogers Drive Extension Nears Construction

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corp. is preparing to accept bids on construction of the extension of Rogers Drive from Missouri Avenue to Willows Road.

The extension is one of more than a dozen road extensions recommended in the Lexington Park Master Plan adopted by St. Mary’s County commissioners in 2016.

The connectors are designed to reduce traffic bottlenecks by providing alternative routes and to improve neighborhood safety. The extension of Rogers Drive will meet Rennell Avenue at the Lancaster Park entrance and provide a second access into the Colony Square neighborhood.



St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office COPS program and the Colony Square Neighborhood Improvement District endorse the opening of additional access points for the neighborhood.

In collaboration with the community development corporation, St. Mary’s County was awarded a $330,473 Maryland Community Development Block Grant for the project. St. Mary’s County is waiving more than $10,000 in fees to support the project. St. Mary’s CDC is providing more than $100,000 in administration and project management support.

The engineering firm Mudd Engineering LLC was selected for the project through competitive bids. Engineering was completed and final permits issued this month.



“We anticipate construction solicitation packets to be prepared to open competitive bids in April,” said Pat Mudd of Mudd Engineering.

“We anticipate construction will begin this spring and expect to have the road completed on time in this summer, 2019,” said Ashley Renshaw, the CDC’s project manager for the Rogers Drive project.

by Ruth Jernigan Goldberg, Public Information Intern, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corp.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit that leverages government funds, donations, and private capital to build infrastructure and encourages projects that boost economic development. Questions about the Rogers Drive project can be sent to execdirector@stmaryscdc.org or rjernigangoldberg@smcm.edu. To leave a voice mail, call 301-863-7700.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700