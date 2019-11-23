Public Comment Sought on Solar Project Near Lex Park

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on a request by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development LLC to build a 20 MW solar generating facility near Lexington Park.

The hearing will be at 6 pm Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Hampton Inn at Lexington Park at 22211 Three Notch Road, Lexington Parkm MD 20653.

Community members who wish to comment on the proposal are welcome to attend the hearing before Public Utility Law Judge Janice Flynn.

The solar facility, known as the Whitetail Solar Project, and the accompanying interconnecting facilities are proposed to be constructed on 81 acres south of the intersection of Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road (Route 235).

The application and other filings in the case are available in the electronic docket for Case No. 9620, which may be viewed or downloaded here. In addition, the application is available for public inspection and copying at St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Written comments may be submitted using the commission’s public comments electronic filing system, instructions for which can be found at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments may be uploaded after completing a one-time registration.

As an alternative, comments referencing Case No. 9620 may be mailed or hand-delivered to:

Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary

Maryland Public Service Commission

William Donald Schaefer Tower

6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202

For more information, call Tori Leonard at 410-767-8054.

