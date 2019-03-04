Pax Complex Preparing EIS; Open Houses Set

A series of public meetings will be held starting March 4 until March 7 regarding the Patuxent River Complex Testing and Training Environmental Impact Statement.

The environmental impact statement will assess community and environmental impacts from continued military testing and training activities within the Patuxent River Complex. It will include testing and training activities addressed in the 1998 EIS and subsequent environmental assessments, current and projected military readiness requirements, and new technology, science, policy, and regulations that warrant new analysis.

The opening step in a multiyear process, these meetings will consist of informal, open-house sessions with informational poster stations staffed by US Navy representatives. They will help the Navy to identify areas of public interest that should be considered in the preparation of the EIS, including resources to be studied, potential environmental issues and viable alternatives.

All meetings will be held 4 pm to 7 pm. Dates and locations include:

March 4, 2019, at the Light of Christ Anglican Church, 9500 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473

March 5, 2019, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center Building 1 multipurpose room, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619

March 6, 2019, at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore Richard A. Henson Center Ballroom, 30690 University Blvd. South, Princess Anne, MD 21853.

March 7, 2019, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Parish Hall, 205 Maryland Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613

The Patuxent River Complex includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Bloodsworth Island Range, and the water and airspace where the Navy conducts aircraft testing and training in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

Written comments will be accepted until April 1, 2019, through US mail, the EIS website at www.PRCEIS.com, or at any of the public meetings.

Those with questions about the meetings or who would like more information, click here or contact the NAVAIR Ranges Sustainability Office at 301-342-9902.

