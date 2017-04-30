Nominate a Heroine for Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Do you know a woman who is truly making a difference in the community through her chosen industry? The March of Dimes is hoping you’ll share her story.

The organization is accepting nominations for the 17th annual Heroines of Washington awards program, which honors women who live in Maryland, Washington, DC, or Virginia for their dedication to and leadership in community service.

The following categories have been chosen for the awards:

Healthcare Heroine Award

Professional Services Heroine Award sponsored by TSI

Public Sector Heroine Award

Real Estate Heroine Award

Technology Heroine Award sponsored by Vencore

Rising Heroine Award

Lifetime Heroine Award

If you know a woman whose work fits into any of these categories, or you’d like to see some of the past winners, go to the March of Dimes website.

Nominees must be residents of Maryland, Northern Virginia, or Washington, DC. Self-nominations also will be accepted. Submission deadline is July 14, 2017.

Marta Wilson, CEO of Transformation Systems Inc., was named a 2011 Heroines of Washington Award recipient. She said the nomination was her first introduction to the awards, and that being honored was a helpful for her business.

“Through Heroines, I’ve made connections including teaming partners and service providers who support the growth and success of my company,” Ms. Wilson said. “I’ve also found new friends who are kindred spirits in their devotion to social responsibility, community outreach and charitable giving. Seeing the March of Dimes helping so many families and recognizing women for their community service is truly inspiring. I’m honored and grateful to support the March of Dimes and Heroines of Washington and each year look forward to introducing more women to our community.”

Award winners will be recognized at a black-tie awards gala Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. Guests at the gala will include directors, CEOs, and other high-level individuals from corporations and government agencies. Proceeds from the gala will support March of Dimes programs of research, education, community services, and advocacy.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization that advocates for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, mothers and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.