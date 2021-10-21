Newtowne Players Open Holiday Show Nov. 12

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 21, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will present a modern-day holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

“Elf, the Musical” will be presented November 12 – December 12, though there will be no shows during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Elf” is the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The play is based on a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

See the theater’s updated masking policy here.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, students and military members; and $13 for children. Show times are 8 pm Fridays – Saturdays and 3:30 pm Saturdays – Sundays. Purchase tickets here.

Cast members:

Kenny Faison as Buddy

Kellie Podsednik as Jovie

Finn Kantor as Michael Hobbs

Dawn Weber as Emily Hobbs

Patrick Schoenberger as Walter Hobbs

Paul Rose as Santa Claus

The Ensemble:

Skylar Hepner

Alex Marks

Garrison Smith

Gabby Linsky

Rachel A. Fusco

Kevin Bongiovanni

Brittainy North

Brandon Maher

Paris Phipps

The Production Team:

​Director Timothy Joyce

Assistant Director P. Wade Thompson

Music Director Hunter Martin

Choreographer Kristin Kauffman-Beaver

Producer Stacey Park

Set Design Chris Maulden

Lighting Design Regina Richardson

Sound Design Tom McCarthy

Properties Rosann Stamper

Costumes Shawn Davidson

Stage Manager Breanna Dunbar

Assistant Stage Manager Ariel Hulvey

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org