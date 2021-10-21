Newtowne Players Open Holiday Show Nov. 12
The Newtowne Players will present a modern-day holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.
“Elf, the Musical” will be presented November 12 – December 12, though there will be no shows during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“Elf” is the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The play is based on a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
See the theater’s updated masking policy here.
Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.
Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, students and military members; and $13 for children. Show times are 8 pm Fridays – Saturdays and 3:30 pm Saturdays – Sundays. Purchase tickets here.
Cast members:
- Kenny Faison as Buddy
- Kellie Podsednik as Jovie
- Finn Kantor as Michael Hobbs
- Dawn Weber as Emily Hobbs
- Patrick Schoenberger as Walter Hobbs
- Paul Rose as Santa Claus
The Ensemble:
- Skylar Hepner
- Alex Marks
- Garrison Smith
- Gabby Linsky
- Rachel A. Fusco
- Kevin Bongiovanni
- Brittainy North
- Brandon Maher
- Paris Phipps
The Production Team:
- Director Timothy Joyce
- Assistant Director P. Wade Thompson
- Music Director Hunter Martin
- Choreographer Kristin Kauffman-Beaver
- Producer Stacey Park
- Set Design Chris Maulden
- Lighting Design Regina Richardson
- Sound Design Tom McCarthy
- Properties Rosann Stamper
- Costumes Shawn Davidson
- Stage Manager Breanna Dunbar
- Assistant Stage Manager Ariel Hulvey
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org