Navy’s CNO Gilday in Self-Quarantine

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday will be quarantined for a week after coming into contact with a relative who has the coronavirus, Task & Purpose reports. Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard, tested positive on Saturday but then tested negative the same day in another test, reports Reuters. A third test was planned Monday. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other White House coronavirus task force member go into quarantine after they had contact with someone who tested positive, reports US News & World Report.

An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, killing at least 19 sailors and injuring 15 others, Forbes reports. The friendly fire incident happened Sunday.

The US is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, reports Military Times, amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.

DoD has followed through on its promise to a federal judge to quickly reopen bidding on one of the contested portions of its JEDI Cloud contract, reports Federal News Network. But last week, Amazon Web Services filed a brand new protest, challenging the way DoD has handled that very reconsideration process.

The US Navy broke ground last week for a dedicated lab to test laser weapons in a maritime environment, reports defenseworld.net, which is expected to become operational in a year’s time.

A shortfall of arresting hook availability has been reversed, reports The Bay Net. The shortfall, which affected F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft due to their shared airframe, was identified by NAVAIR nearly four years ago and was the result of the shutdown of the sole arresting hook repair facility.

ISIS has gained little for its efforts to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic, while US troop deployments to Iraq are still on track despite the ongoing pandemic, reports Military Times.

A Federal News Network survey found most federal employees are enjoying their time teleworking, though most were mixed on whether their agencies would expand or more fully embrace remote work programs in the future. They say they’re more productive and working longer hours at home than they were at the office.

Japan received two tilt-rotor V-22 Ospreys last week, reports UPI.com. The helicopters are the first of five that are part of Japan’s plan to improve its amphibious and naval warfare capabilities, at a price tag of $332 million.

Military units in San Diego remain cautious about the novel coronavirus even as restrictions are easing on some California businesses and as other states push toward a broader reopening, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Air Force Academy is starting to reopen some facilities and lift restrictions that were imposed to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, reports Air Force Times.

Marine Corps Times reports the redeployment of service members in Spain and Italy should be completed in early June. They have been “stuck in limbo” due to travel restrictions.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has turned to a falconry service to chase away sea gulls interfering with training spaces at boot camp, reports Military.com. The birds have been interfering with outside training on obstacle courses.

VOX Space, a subsidiary of Virgin Orbit, has received approval to launch payloads into orbit from Guam, reports C4ISRNET, and its first launch there will place experimental satellites in orbit for various government agencies.

The US Air Force’s experimental unmanned space plane is set to launch May 16 from Florida, reports Military.com, this time with a new attachment near its tail to hold more payloads.

The Baltimore Sun introduces readers to Elizabeth Bailey. She’s a charge nurse at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, whose job has shifted to handle coronavirus cases. Ms. Bailey spent her childhood in St. Mary’s County and later attended the Naval Academy and became a Navy helicopter pilot.

The nonprofit group Leapfrog released a new round of hospital safety grades, reports Patch.com. Here’s how hospitals in Maryland fared.

Contracts:

Unisys Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $630,000,000 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technology application development and sustainment (TADS) supporting the Air Force weather enterprise. Orders under the TADS contract will support development, delivery and sustainment of an integrated system of weather enterprise hardware and software dedicated to providing accurate, consistent, relevant and timely environmental intelligence. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; and Omaha, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six proposals were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,182,983 are being obligated at the time of award. The 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA4600-20-D-0002).



Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems Inc., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $200,218,380 modification (P00009) to contract W909MY-18-D-0014 to develop, integrate and produce and deliver Husky Mounted Detection System kits, spare parts, maintenance and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,417,730 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides case analysts, defense security officers, and program management support for the Office of Military Commissions hearings. Work performance will take place at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,417,730 are being awarded. The expected completion date is May 10, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-C-0082).

