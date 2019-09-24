Navy Wants $5B for 3 More Destroyers

The US Navy wants to build three more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, reports Stars and Stripes, and is asking Congress for more than $5 billion in the next fiscal year. Building the warships would bring the number of guided-missile destroyers the Navy has procured to 85, according to the Congressional Research Service report.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that he would like to get Turkey back in a F-35 program, Reuters reports. The US removed Turkey from the program in July after it purchased the S-400 air defense system from Russia.

Federal News Radio reports that three government shutdowns over the past six years have cost taxpayers nearly $4 billion and nearly 57,000 lost years of productive time. The report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs’ Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says federal agencies spent $3.7 billion paying furloughed employees.

US Navy aerial warfare experts are ordering new missile launchers to enable Navy F/A-18 Hornets to carry the latest and most lethal air-to-air missiles, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics.

One of the largest vessels to be operated by the Royal Navy, it is to begin its initial sea trials, reports BBC. The ship has been built to operate F35B Lightning II jets.

Veterans suicides rose in 2017 despite efforts in past for years from federal officials and lawmakers to address mental health and emergency intervention services in the military community, reports Military Times.

A futuristic water taxi has been undergoing tests on Seine River in Paris. Fox News reports river police stopped the vessel over concerns that it was traveling too fast.

The US Air Force is looking into fielding “flying cars” to use as quiet transport vehicles, reports Popular Mechanics. The service wants to leverage the work of aviation companies to produce aerial taxis to create a military-grade vehicle.

AMVETS officials will sponsor a three-day, motorcycle-themed rally in Washington, D.C. next Memorial Day weekend to replace the annual Rolling Thunder celebration, reports Military Times. The new event will be called Rolling to Remember.

The Pentagon says that about a mile of wall along the border with Mexico is constructed each day, reports Military Times.

College and graduate students from all around the country are invited to submit ideas and designs for the Army’s next generation of unmanned aerial vehicles, reports Army Times. The C3 Converge/Collaborate/Create Challenge is organized by Wichita State University and allows university teams of student designers, engineers, and others to pitch their ideas to DoD.

American Water Operations and Maintenance Inc., Voorhees, New Jersey, has been awarded a $15,934,838 modification (P00116) to a 50-year utilities privatization contract (SP0600-07-C-8254) with no option periods incorporating an increase to the operations, maintenance, renewal and replacement charges for water and wastewater utility service systems. This is a fixed-price prospective redetermination contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Dec. 20, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $17,202,359 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program to provide depot level repair capability for the AN/APY-9 radar line replaceable modules (LRMs). This contract provides technical services in support of development of electronic Consolidated Automated Support System (eCASS) compatibility reports and the associated technical data for AN/APY-9 radar avionics LRM. In addition, this contract provides for technical services for development system specifications that define the functional performance requirements for the operational test program sets to test the LRMs on the eCASS. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (45%); El Segundo, California (25%); Melbourne, Florida (24%); and Baltimore, Maryland (6%); and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,202,359 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-19-C-0248).

BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded $10,144,531 for firm-fixed-price contract modification P00004 under a previously awarded contract (N00604-18-C-4001) to exercise Option Period Two for munitions handling and management services which includes receiving, storing, segregating, issuing, inspecting, and transporting various types of ammunition, explosives, expendable and technical ordnance material and weapons for Joint Service commands. This contract includes a nine month base period, and four 12-month option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $25,127,912, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total value to $45,516,525. Work will be performed in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and work is expected to be completed by September 2020; if all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $10,144,531 will be obligated once the modification to exercise option year one is awarded, and funds will not expire before the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities and Navy Electronic Commerce Online websites, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Oracle America Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $7,577,868 firm-fixed-price contract for the Army Corps of Engineers Financial Management System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2019 revolving; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,577,868 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W912HQ-19-F-0136).

Herrick Technology Laboratories Inc., Manchester, New Hampshire, has been awarded a $40,712,166 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Spectrum-Agile, Location Aware, Enhanced Electromagnetic Kit (SLEEK) hardware and software. This contract provides for research, develop, integrate, prototype, demonstrate, validate and verify new software capabilities for a software-defined and reprogrammable transceiver that has broad applicability to military-relevant missions. Work will be performed at Germantown, Maryland; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-19-C-0530).

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $10,942,488 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Technologies for the Mixed-mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) effort. This effort will develop advanced mixed-mode RF components and sub-systems leveraging the T-MUSIC platform. T-MUSIC technology combines advanced silicon-germanium with advanced CMOS to enable ultra-wide bandwidth, high spurious free dynamic range and fine data converter resolution with high effective number of bits beyond current state-of-the-art. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California; Andover, Maryland; and Thousand Oaks, California, and is expected to be completed Dec. 20, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 18 compliant offers were received. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,318,325 is being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-C-7934).

