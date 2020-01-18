Musical Comedy Takes Stage at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, January 18, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The next performance by The Newtowne Players brings “I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change” to the Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The musical comedy will run January 31 through February 16.

The revue is a celebration of the mating game that takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as “the relationship.” From dating and waiting to love and marriage, the show takes us through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns, family trips, and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”

The play stars Sarah Pollard, Emily Quade, Neil Compton, and Chad Mildenstein.

​The production teams consists of Stacey Park, director; Kylie Teston, music director; Mike Sokoloff, assistant director; Rick Thompson, producer; Erika Nevis, stage manager; Regina Richardson and Emily Hinkle, lighting design; Timothy Joyce, sound design; Christopher Maulden, set design; Robin Finnacom, properties; and Marie Waltrip and Rosann Stamper, costumes.

The book and lyrics are by Joe DiPietro. Music by Jimmy Roberts. It is rated PG-13, with sexual situations and mild language. Running time is 2 hours and 20 minutes. Tickets will be adults $18; seniors, students, and military $15; and children $13. Tickets may be purchased here. To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7 Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-863-7700