Mobile Food Drive Set Oct. 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A mobile food drive will be held on Saturday, October 24, at the Church of the Ascension at 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Food will be available for pickup from 9 to 11 am.

Food insecurity is growing in St. Mary’s County. Feed St. Mary’s serves as a nonprofit county-wide food bank. FSM exists to better support partner food pantries and soup kitchens.

A Maryland Food Bank partner, Feed St. Mary’s is moving a lot of food out to local food pantries. “The Maryland Food Bank works hard to greatly reduce food costs. Together, we are feeding St. Mary’s,” reads a Feed St. Mary’s Facebook post.

For more information on Feed St. Mary’s, go to the group’s website.

Feed St. Mary’s is dedicated to cooperating with all food pantries and soup kitchens in St. Mary’s County.

Additionally, FSM has the ability to develop enhanced partnerships with agencies which allows greater access to the Maryland Food Bank; including more detailed ordering opportunities. Currently FSM has three full pantry partners: Our Daily Bread (Good Samaritan Lutheran Church), St. Vincent de Paul of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Food Pantry, and Church of the Ascension Food Pantry.

Feed St. Mary’s is in the process of adding several new pantries to this partnership, including Feed My Sheep Food Pantry (Lexington Park Baptist Church), Trinity Care Pantry (Trinity Lutheran Church), and First Friendship Pantry (First Friendship Methodist Church).

Feed St. Mary’s continues to look for new partner opportunities. If your food pantry or soup kitchen would like to learn more about developing a partnership with Feed St. Mary’s, contact pantry volunteer coordinator Cheryl Brown at 240- 237-8197.