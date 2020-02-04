Leap Into STEAM at Pax Museum Feb. 29

The Pax River Naval Air Museum will host its third annual STEAM event Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 am to 5 pm, and vendors are invited to register now.



“Leap Into STEAM With Us” … says the STEAM Team

Leap into STEAM takes place throughout the museum complex. Tables and displays are set up in the Test and Evaluation Hall and the Flight Technology Hall. Larger displays such as vehicles or drone cages will be stationed on the Flightline (weather permitting) or in the rear of the Test and Evaluation Hall.

The STEAM Team created Leap into STEAM to showcase Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math as it is being practiced here, at the museum, and in our community.

As always, Leap into STEAM is a very family-friendly event. The STEAM Team asks all exhibitors to offer a hands-on activity for all ages to enjoy.

A raffle table is being added to the 2020 Leap into STEAM and the STEAM Team asks vendors to consider donating a swag bag for the table.

Last year’s Leap into STEAM offered more than a dozen hands-on activities. More than 800 participants visited. With your help, this year will be even bigger!

Please call with any questions: 301-863-1900, ext 2.

To register for this event please click this link.

We look forward to seeing you at this year’s event, happy STEAM!!

Warm regards,

The STEAM Team