In Lex Park, COVID Testing Without Appointment

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is offering daily appointment-free COVID-19 testing from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday at the health department’s Harm Reduction Program Office at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park.

The office is co-located with the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington Park.

Community members may walk up for testing; parking is available. If you need assistance or any accommodations, call the Harm Reduction Program Office at 301- 862-1680. No prior test order is required.

El Departamento de Salud del Condado de St Mary’s (SMCHD) ahora ofrecerá pruebas de COVID-19 sin cita de lunes a viernes de 8 am – 3 pm en la Oficina de Harm Reduction Program (Programa de Reducción de Daños), en 46035 Signature Lane Lexington Park, MD 20653 (ubicada junto con U-Haul – los camiones de mudanza y almacenamiento en Lexington Park). Los miembros de la comunidad pueden presentarse para las pruebas, y habrá estacionamiento disponible. Si necesita ayuda o alguna acomodación, comuníquese con la Oficina de Harm Reduction Program al 301-862-1680. No se requiere orden de prueba previa.

If you have health insurance coverage, please bring your insurance card with you to the testing site. Uninsured community members are welcome, also. Insurance coverage is not required and testing is provided free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.).

Si tiene cobertura de seguro médico, traiga su tarjeta de seguro al sitio de prueba. Los miembros de la comunidad sin seguro médico también son bienvenidos. No se requiere cobertura de seguro y las pruebas se proporcionan de forma gratuita (sin costo de bolsillo, copago, coseguro, etc.).

COVID-19 testing requires a swab to be inserted into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most. All tested individuals will receive information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within approximately two to five days.

Visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 (8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday) to get your questions answered.

La prueba COVID-19 requiere que se inserte un hisopo en la parte posterior de la nariz de la persona durante varios segundos. La mayoría de las personas experimentan molestias menores a lo sumo. Todas las personas evaluadas recibirán información con más instrucciones en el sitio de prueba y deben continuar aislándose en su hogar mientras esperan los resultados, que deben estar disponibles en aproximadamente dos a cinco días.

Visite el sitio web del Departamento de Salud del Condado de St. Mary’s para obtener actualizaciones, datos e información local de COVID-19 en www.smchd.org/coronavirus o llame a la Linea Comunitaria de COVID-19 al 301-475-4911 (lunes – viernes de 8 am – 5 pm) para obtener respuestas a sus preguntas.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700