Historic St. Mary’s City to Re-Open

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Historic St. Mary’s City plans to re-open its great outdoors (and indoors) to the public.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 8, HSMC, an outdoor living history museum, will be open through the summer 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on the day of arrival at either the Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary or the visitor center. Paths walking through the reconstructed areas are included in the admission cost.

The museum is located in St. Mary’s County and offers visitors an opportunity to learn of Maryland’s diverse history, visit reconstructed buildings on their original locations, and learn of the connections between the past and the present, all while walking through roughly two-miles of scenic and serene paths.

Since the middle of March, a task force made up of directors of various departments at Historic St. Mary’s City has been working on guidelines for employees and guests to the museum, guided by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery.

HSMC staff are asking visitors of the museum to follow the guidelines developed by the group. It is important to maintain the state’s commitment to social distancing and adhere to these new guidelines so that we can work to ensure safety for both the staff and guests.

Guests will be given guidelines that will allow them to enjoy the museum while ensuring their health and safety.

The list includes, but is not limited to the following:

Face masks will be required in all indoor spaces, as well as in marked “Face Mask Zones” on the outdoor grounds.

Visitors are asked to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between their group and employees and other visitors nearby while at HSMC

Hand-washing stations have been placed throughout the museum and outdoor exhibits. Visitors are asked to use them frequently.

The Maryland Dove and dock are limiting the number of guests allowed at one time; so follow posted guidelines.

St. John’s Site Museum and the Struggle for Freedom exhibit will be open by appointment only.

The museum will be following cleaning procedures, limiting the number of guests in tighter areas, and ongoing evaluation and implementation of best practices as it welcomes guests.

General admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, students are $6, and children 5 and younger are free. Discounted admission is available through the IMLS program, Museums For All. To view all museums associated with the program or to learn about Museums For All, click here.

For more information about the museum, contact the visitor center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@DigsHistory.org.

For more about Lexington Park, visit its Leader member page.