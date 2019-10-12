Group Launching Vegan Restaurant Week in S. Md.

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 12, 2019 · Leave a Comment

For the first time, Vegan Restaurant Week will be held in Southern Maryland during the week of Nov. 2 through 9, 2019.

During this time, participating restaurants will feature a separate vegan menu (or vegan dish), specially created for this weeklong community event.

In addition to vegans, all diners are encouraged to enjoy a variety of plant-based menu items that support healthier diets, the environment, and compassion for all.

Late last year, The Economist declared that “2019 will be the year veganism goes mainstream.” With fast-food restaurants nationally debuting plant-based burgers and menu items, a plant-based burger company’s opening-day stock announcement reaching the highest gains in nearly two decades, and countless schools and hospitals adding vegan menus, The Economist was right.

Vegan Restaurant Week is yet another example of embracing mainstream veganism, with local, Southern Maryland businesses at the forefront.

Participating in the Southern Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week gives local restaurants the opportunity to further highlight their passion for creating unique and tasty menu items for all diners. As a result, this innovative and community-wide experience will continue to promote and provide awareness about the numerous benefits of plant-based eating whilst supporting local businesses.

Businesses participating include: Blue Wind Gourmet, The Beanery, The Slice House, The Front Porch, Botanic Cafe, Elements – Eatery & Mixology, Real Food Truck, Taphouse 1637, Bollywood Masala, Ruddy Duck in Solomons and St. George Island, Lotus Kitchen, The Dry Dock, Kingfishers Seafood Bar & Grill, and The Good Earth. No Thyme to Cook will hold a vegan cooking class that week.

More details about Vegan Restaurant Week will continue to be updated here.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700