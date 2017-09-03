Golf Tourney Supports Youth Programs

Teams, Sponsors Sought for Verbic Memorial Outing

With summer winding down, thoughts of cool fall weather are setting in. The change of seasons also ushers in the annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament.

The 22nd annual tournament takes place on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic who was a Recreation Advisory Board member, volunteer coach, and advocate for youth in the community.

In the 21 years of the tournament, more than $133,000 has been raised. Proceeds support the youth scholarship program that allows children in St. Mary’s County to attend summer camp, sports, and other leisure programs throughout the year at discounted rates.

Space is still available for team entries. The team registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. Events include a best ball format, with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive, and other contests. Join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and providing youth an opportunity to experience recreation.

Tee sponsors and prize donations are also being sought. Businesses can reserve an exclusive tee box sign, shared tee box sign or sponsor specific tournament activities. Door prize sponsorships can include gift certificates or donated items. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business.

For more information about the Scott Verbic Tournament, click here or contact St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Department at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.

