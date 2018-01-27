Drayden Schoolhouse Renovations Revealed

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 6, 2018, will unveil renovations that have been made to the Drayden Schoolhouse.

The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse is one of only a few one-room school buildings that survive in St. Mary’s County. It is also one of the most well-preserved African-American schoolhouses in the entire country.

Unlike most historic schoolhouses like it, the structure remains on its original site and has not been altered significantly. The Drayden schoolhouse is also significant as one of few historic landmarks that still exist within the village of Drayden, now a quiet crossroads community. The schoolhouse served the area’s African-American community for more than 50 years.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is planning the commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the Drayden African-American Schoolhouse after renovations at 9 am Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 It is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden.

A speaker will read a Black History Month proclamation and citation from the Maryland General Assembly. Light refreshments will follow the ceremony at the Paul Hall Hotel Dining Room at 45353 St. Georges Ave. in Piney Point.

As the years have passed, this important piece of county history was nearly lost. The renovations that have saved the Drayden African-American Schoolhouse were made possible through the generosity of Donald and Christina Cropp, who donated not only money but also their time and expertise. A labor of love for Mr. Cropp, the Drayden schoolhouse now has a new roof, a stable foundation, a new door and all new paint, just to name some of the work done. Because of his painstaking research and community-driven resolve, Mr. Cropp also managed to furnish the schoolhouse with historically appropriate pieces to bring this once active site back to life.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or log on to the St. Mary’s County website.

